National hero Mucheche laid to rest 

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi hands over the national flag to Abigail, widow to National Hero Cde Ben Mucheche in Beatrice yesterday. – Picture Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

THE late national hero and prominent businessman, Cde Ben Mucheche, who was laid to rest yesterday at his farm in Beatrice, was described as a true champion of black empowerment.

Cde Mucheche was also described as a fearless cadre who contributed significantly during the liberation struggle by providing vehicles for comrades and also offering office space for secret meetings.

He was given a three-rifle volley salute in honour of his contributions before and post-independence.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Aplonia Munzverengwi, who presided over the burial, said it was a sad moment for Zimbabwe when Cde Mucheche died on June 14, 2023 after a heart failure.

Minister Munzverengwi said Cde Mucheche was a down to earth man who provided sound advice and was supportive to the Government of Zimbabwe.

“Cde Mucheche supported the liberation struggle through providing transport, money, food and telephone services to the ZANLA (Zimbabwe National Liberation Army) forces. He also actively participated in meetings held in Highfield suburb where high profile people gathered to map the way forward in planning for the liberation struggle.

“He was a strong courageous man who could not be moved away by the threats made by the Rhodesian government. Rather he continued to support in every way possible for a liberated Zimbabwe. It is through the efforts made by distinguished businessmen like Cde Mucheche and well-wishers that we celebrate independence today,” she said.

Minister Munzverengwi said after independence, Cde Mucheche offered his garage to provide parking space, repair and maintenance of all Zanu PF vehicles.

He used to tell business people that for them to be successful they should listen to advice, keep and honour promises, pay debts and loans as agreed and work closely with the Government and financial institutions.

Son of the late hero, Mr Ben Junior, said as a family they had lost a hero not only to the family, relatives and friends but the nation at large.

“He would assist a lot of those in need. Anyone who would come to him seeking fassistance, he was always extending a helping hand. My father was our fountain of wisdom, we have indeed lost as a family. We feel humbled by the national hero status. We applaud all Zimbabweans and the Government for such a great honour,” he said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson and Housing and National Amenities Minister Cde Daniel Garwe said he also personally worked with the late national hero during the liberation struggle and post-independence.

“He worked tirelessly to push for black empowerment. Despite him pursuing the transport sector he also supported those that ventured into other sectors.

“Together with my team we were into building and he pushed us to start the Zimbabwe Builders Contractors Association where we worked with the likes of the late national hero Cde Oliver Chidau and Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa among others,” he said.

Cde Garwe said the black empowerment initiatives were being done under an organisation founded by Cde Mucheche and his peers named Indigenous Development Centre which represented all sectors of economic empowerment.

Former Cabinet minister and a relative Dr Herbert Murerwa said the hero was an astute businessman at the same time balancing his family life where he was a provider in terms of livelihoods and education.

“He was able to venture into businesses when there were a lot of obstacles for black people. His taxi business, buses thrived in the middle of a real difficulties for black people at that time.

“But during the liberation struggle he worked very hard with others in supporting it. His buses were vehicles transporting items for the war front and financially also he continued to contribute to the struggle until his death,” he said.

The late Cde Mucheche’s friend and a farmer, Mr David Rickards, said they knew each other since 1978.

“We have been good friends. We saw each other very often and I am sad to be here today to see the loss of a good friend. He never raised his voice, a very calm man and very wise,” he said.

The late hero wore many jackets, with the sporting fraternity being one of them, as Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera said he supported the team for a long period.

“He would assist the team with finances and his vehicles to transport our players for our matches. Among those who benefited including in 1990 where he assisted our Dynamos junior structures was Murape Murape.

“The loss to the Cde Mucheche family is also our loss as the Dynamos fraternity. At some point he once held a managerial position in Dynamos,” he said.

The late Cde Mucheche was born on March 31, 1927 at Chishawasha Mission in Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province. He was the second born in a family of nine (three boys and six girls).

Cde Mucheche attended his primary education at Chishawasha Mission and completed his Standard 6 in 1946. After completing his standard six, he was employed by Chishawasha Mission as a school teacher and he taught at Arcturus Mine School.

In 1949 he joined and worked with his father who was a professional builder, before he joined Rhodesia Selection Trust as a manager at Vainona Estates. While he was working at Vainona Estates in 1951, he obtained a class four driver’s licence at VID Harare.

In January 1956, Cde Mucheche decided to venture into the taxi business. The taxi business grew to a fleet of eight taxis. In 1962 he sold all the eight taxis and bought two 44 seater buses. The fleet of buses grew to 60 buses.

The fleet of buses plied many routes in the country that include Harare, Kariba, Bulawayo, Hwange, Binga, Bindura, Shamva, Murehwa, and Marondera. He also provided private hire services.

The late national hero was a member of various organisations. In 1973 together with other like-minded people, he formed the African Business Organisations representing the interests of the blacks. He was elected the first president of the organisation.

He was also elected the president of the Zimbabwe Rural Transport Organisation (ZRTO) which also represented the interests of African bus companies.

The late Cde Mucheche was the first African businessman to be appointed as a director of the Board of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, from 1975 to 1988.

He also sat on the board of Triangle Pvt Ltd from 1975-1984 and was a board member of Musanhi Investments in 1995.

He is survived by six wives, 28 children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.