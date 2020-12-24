National Railways of Zimbabwe sued by SA company over R6bn tender

South African firm Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) is suing the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) for “unlawfully” terminating a $400m (R5.85bn) tender awarded to it in 2017.

DIDG, a consortium of Zimbabweans registered in SA, partnered with Transnet to recapitalise NRZ.

As part of the deal, NRZ leased 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches from Transnet.

But DIDG and Transnet allegedly failed to provide proof of funding within 12 months of the framework agreement and the Zimbabwean government, which owns NRZ, removed the “exclusivity clause” from the deal to allow other interested parties to approach the government.

The Zimbabwe government on July 30 terminated the tender after a series of cabinet meetings and consultations with DIDG.