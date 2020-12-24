Largest confiscation of smuggled monkeys sheds light on African trafficking network

During a routine border check in early September, Zimbabwean officials confiscated 25 juvenile monkeys found in cages in the back of a truck entering the country from Zambia and bound for South Africa.

The officials, with the Chirundu Anti-Poaching Project, a joint operation between Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and Hemmersbach Rhino Force, immediately knew something was wrong because the animals weren’t native to their country. They arrested the four men in the truck.

“They were smuggling the monkeys,” says ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo. “They tried to bribe some of the officers at the border.”

To date, this is one of the largest known confiscations of illegally traded primates in Africa, according to the U.S.-based Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), a coalition of 23 wildlife centres and sanctuaries across the continent. The case highlights a well-known overland smuggling route for live primates from the DRC through Zambia and Zimbabwe to South Africa, says Jean Fleming, PASA’s communications manager.

Thousands of animals, including hundreds of primates, likely are traded illegally along this route every year, says Adams Cassinga, a National Geographic emerging explorer and founder of the wildlife crime investigative organisation Conserv Congo. He describes the DRC as ground zero for wildlife trafficking and says primates are especially vulnerable because both great apes and smaller primates are in high demand for bushmeat, the zoo trade, and the pet trade.

The confiscated monkeys are all native to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): 12 golden-bellied mangabeys, two L’Hoest’s monkeys, two lesulas, two grey-cheeked mangabeys, five putty-nosed monkeys, and two Allen’s swamp monkeys. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists most of these species as endangered or vulnerable.

The men, citizens of the DRC, Zambia, and Malawi, were convicted of wildlife trafficking and are now serving six month-long sentences in Karoi Prison, in northern Zimbabwe. The traffickers told ZimParks officials that they were taking the animals to South Africa. Meanwhile, the monkeys are being cared for by the Chirundu Anti-Poaching Project in a secret location in Chirundu, a village near the Zimbabwe-Zambia border, until the animals can be transferred to a sanctuary.