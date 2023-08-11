Source: Nelson Chamisa’s Face as a Logo – A Questionable Choice for CCC
Take, for instance, the case of Nelson Chamisa, who decided to let his own face be used as the logo for his newly formed party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Now, pardon me if I indulge in a bit of mockery, but really, Mr. Chamisa? Your face as a logo? Let’s pause for a moment of contemplation and introspection.
You see, when getting a glimpse of the CCC logo for the first time, I couldn’t help but wonder what went through the minds of those involved in its creation. Did they all sit around a table, scratching their heads, and then someone suddenly exclaimed, “Eureka! I’ve got it! Let’s use Nelson Chamisa’s face as our logo!” I just can’t help but think this decision might have been made after one too many cups of coffee and a few sleepless nights.
Let’s take a closer look at the logo itself. Here we have Mr. Chamisa’s face, staring back at us with a slightly determined, slightly intense gaze. It’s as if he’s saying, “Yes, I am the face of change, and I see you, Zimbabwe.” But what I can’t help but wonder is, what about the rest of the party members? Are they not equally important? Or did they simply not possess the photogenic qualities required for a logo? Perhaps they were too busy focusing on actual policies and strategies to bother with such frivolities.
Now, I understand that in politics, name recognition plays a significant role. People love to put a face to a name, and Mr. Chamisa is no stranger to the limelight. However, using his face as a logo seems a bit excessive, doesn’t it? Are we to believe that his facial features somehow encapsulate the essence of this political party? Are we to infer that the CCC’s policies will be directly correlated to the shape of Mr. Chamisa’s nose or the curvature of his eyebrows? It’s almost as if they’re saying, “Vote for us, and you too can have a political party named after your face!”
But let’s not forget the potential consequences of this decision. What happens if, heaven forbid, Mr. Chamisa decides that politics is no longer his cup of tea? Will the Citizens Coalition for Change be forever chained to his face? Will they have to go through an expensive rebranding process to update their logo whenever hairstyles change or wrinkles start to make an appearance? These are the questions that keep me up at night, my friends.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m sure Nelson Chamisa is a perfectly fine gentleman, and he may even be the charismatic leader that the CCC needs. However, I can’t help but think that using his face as a logo is a tad narcissistic. It’s like he’s saying, “Look at me, Zimbabwe. Look at what I created.” And while self-confidence is certainly admirable, there’s a line between confidence and ego that may have been crossed here.
In the grand scheme of things, perhaps this logo choice is of little consequence. After all, a logo does not define the policies or ideologies of a political party. It is merely a symbol, a visual representation that is meant to inspire and captivate its audience. But when that symbol is the beaming face of its leader, one can’t help but be slightly amused and slightly confused.
So, as we bid farewell to this introspective journey into the world of political logos, let us keep in mind that sometimes, even with the best intentions, we fall prey to the quirkiest of decisions. And perhaps, just perhaps, we can laugh a little, contemplate a little, and maybe even learn a little from the face that launched a political party.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
https://zealousthierry.art.
Post published in: Featured
COMMENTS