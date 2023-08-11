Source: Chief Khumalo replaces Charumbira –Newsday Zimbabwe

MATABELELAND North traditional leader, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, has been elected as new president of the National Chiefs Council, taking over from Fortune Charumbira, who chose to step aside after leading the traditional leaders’ body since 2013.

Charumbira was elected as Khumalo’s deputy in polls conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in Harare yesterday.

The two traditional leaders automatically qualify to sit in Parliament as senators.

The remaining 16 traditional leaders’ seats in Parliament will be contested in an election scheduled for August 24, 2023.

Speaking after his election, Khumalo said he was humbled by the faith shown in him by other traditional leaders

“It is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am committed to upholding the values and traditions that have guided our nation for generations,” Chief Khumalo said.

“I stand ready to work alongside my esteemed colleague, Chief Charumbira, and the entire council to further strengthen our traditional leadership institution and contribute to the progress of our beloved Zimbabwe.”

Charumbira, who stepped down as the president, expressed gratitude for being elected deputy.

“While my time as president comes to a close, I am excited to embrace this new role and continue serving our traditional leadership institution in a different capacity,” Charumbira, who had already endorsed Khumalo, said.

“I am committed to working hand-in-hand with Chief Khumalo, the council, and all our dedicated members to ensure the enduring strength and relevance of our traditions.