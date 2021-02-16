Source: New Covid strain: Half of UAE residents say Sinopharm can fight it | The Herald

Nearly half of UAE residents (49 per cent) believe the Sinopharm jab is effective against the new strains of the Covid virus, according to the first survey of its kind commissioned by G42 Healthcare.

Conducted in January by YouGov, the online survey explored the perceptions of UAE residents about vaccination, polling more than 1,000 participants from across the Emirates.

Some 37 per cent believe there was independent data to prove the vaccine’s effectiveness. These figures were recorded under the poll’s ‘Measure of Confidence – Sinopharm vaccine’ section.

Among respondents who have been vaccinated, four out of five (79 per cent) have opted for the Sinopharm shot. – Khaleej Times UAE