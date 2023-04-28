Nurse shortage hits Byo 

0

Source: Nurse shortage hits Byo – The Southern Eye

Nurse shortage hits Byo

BULAWAYO council clinics have been hit by a critical shortage of nurses, with Magwegwe said to be the worst affected, according to residents.

“The shortage of nurses is affecting service delivery because we do not get the services we want and services we should be getting,” a Magwegwe resident Felix Ncube said.

While council director of health services, Charles Malaba, refused to comment, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube, however confirmed the staffing challenges saying the council was planning to recruit more nurses.

“Yes, the council has a plan to recruit nurses and other clinic personnel,” Ncube told Southern Eye.

Council clinics are reportedly operating at less than 50% staffing capacity, according to previous council minutes of the health department.

Council reports indicate that most council clinics are now largely manned by locum nurses — inexperienced nurses hired on a temporary basis as the local authority struggles to fill vacant posts.

Related posts:

  1. US$1bn floating solar farm proposed
  2. Zim’s top rights lawyer unwavering in face of threats 
  3. Heal Zimbabwe Trust launches #AsOne Campaign
  4. Zanu-PF a rejuvenated party: ED 
  5. IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *