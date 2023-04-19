Outcry over ‘vanished’ police base

Source: Outcry over ‘vanished’ police base – The Southern Eye

PLOTHOLDERS in Bulawayo’s Kensington area have complained over rising crime rate after police officers abandoned their base in the area.

Kensington Plotholders Development Trust chairperson Leonard Mhlanga said it was not clear why police officers vacated their base.

“The police vacated the base and the land was then sold to one Mr Ndlovu. The way this was handled is very unclear,” Mhlanga told Southern Eye.

The matter was discussed at a meeting held on March 18, 2023.

According to minutes of the meeting, residents were still wondering why police vacated the area.

The police base was commissioned by government represented by the late Dumiso Dabengwa when he was Home Affairs minister.

The police base was built by the Kensington community.

In an interview, Mhlanga said they recently engaged Hillside police over the matter, but they did not get satisfactory answers.

“I am not aware of this, but I will look into it,” Ncube said.

The country has of late been witnessing a spike in violent crime, especially armed robberies.

