Source: Woman abused for failing to conceive baby boy -Newsday Zimbabwe

Jessica Mapfidza on Monday told magistrate Tamara Chibindi that her husband of 14 years, Paul Musakuro, was abusive.

A HARARE woman approached the civil early this week seeking a protection order against her husband who she accused of emotionally and physically abusing her for failing to give birth to a boy.

“He has repeatedly threatened to kill me and assaults me because he is bitter that I have failed to conceive a male child,” she said.

She told the court that Musakuro had also resorted to having many girlfriends in his search for a baby boy.

As a result, Mapfidza said she has suffered stillbirths because of stress.

“I have two children with him, both girls. I have had three stillbirths which all happened in my quest of trying to give him a male child,” she added.

“Your worship, he has been telling his relatives that I want to kill him, which are all lies. All his relatives now see me as a bad person because of the lies that he has been spreading.

“When he comes home, he has now developed a tendency of sleeping at the gate. When I confronted him about why he was doing so, he responded saying that he wanted something bad to happen to him so that his relatives would blame me for his death.”

In response, Musakuro blamed evil spirits.

“We have tried to resolve the problem, because it is spiritual, to no avail, hence the friction between us,” he said.

Chibindi duly granted Mapfidza a protection order against her husband.