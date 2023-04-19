Source: Road accidents claim 9 000 lives –Newsday Zimbabwe

NEARLY 9 000 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents since 2019 with 2 079 people dying in 52 585 accidents recorded last year alone.

According to statistics on transport released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) on Monday, 8 897 people died in traffic accidents between 2019 and 2022.

The country recorded 528 deaths in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

“In line with government’s thrust to address transport needs in the country, the report provides statistical information to inform policy and facilitate decision-making in the sector,” the report read.

“Presented in the report are statistics covering the period 2018 to 2022 and pertaining to air transport, road transport, railway transport and inland water transport.

“The report was compiled using administrative data obtained from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Central Vehicle Registry, Zimbabwe Republic Police statistics department, National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.”

On Sunday, 13 people died while several others were injured when a bus crashed along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road.

Eighteen people died during the Easter holidays with police attributing most of the accidents to human error and negligent driving.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president, Tafadzwa Goliath, said the poor state of roads contributed significantly to the carnage.

“Citizens increasingly own motor vehicles and our roads are serving a large volume of traffic which they were not designed for,” Goliath said.

“The numerous potholes have resulted in motorists having difficulties in navigating in the roads which has resulted in accidents. We, however, call for stiffer penalties for reckless drivers.”

Unlicensed drivers have also been fingered as a major contributor to road traffic accidents.

A total of 238 017 candidates underwent the certificate of competence tests in 2022 compared to 178 538 in 2021, according to ZimStat.

ZimStat said the proportion of candidates who passed the tests in 2022 was 47,1%, compared to 41,7% in 2021.

Drivers and Conductors Association of Zimbabwe president Maguramhinga Fredrick, said: “There is too much competition for passengers among public service transport operators, which has resulted in speeding and accidents.

“Drivers are forced to speed so that they can make many trips per day and get more profits. Drivers are under serious pressure. Their welfare is not well catered for but they work for very long hours, so they suffer from fatigue. Under these circumstances, accidents are bound to happen. That is why we are advocating for strict timetables for public service vehicles.”