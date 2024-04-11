Source: Parents’ support nurtures talent –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Chitungwiza-based musician, whose stage name is Calado Beats, told NewsDay Life & Style that his music journey began in the fall of 2018 during secondary school, releasing various singles in the following year.

ONE of the most fortunate things in life is having parents that support their children’s dreams.

There have been reports of parents that forced their children to follow certain career paths that they were not interested in.

Families that recognise their children’s talent and nurture these passions and ambitions believe that encouraging children to pursue their dreams can lead to excellence in their chosen fields.

This has been the case for budding musician Shyne Shingirai Sande whose family’s acceptance and encouragement has emboldened him.

However, during the initial stages of the journey, parents stood in his way as they felt he should pursue education before venturing into music and entertainment. They eventually capitulated and supported him.

Later that year, his father Rutendo Sande secured equipment for him to establish a recording studio, Magic Beats Factory, which he said had seen musicians such as Maskiri, Crystal Rich, among others, recording there.

Calado Beats was also coached by Clef Jones (producer of some of Takura’s songs) to become a music producer.

The 21-year-old budding musician believes that music must be able to cut across all age groups and listened to by families, friends or relatives like in-laws.

He also believes that singing about love and joy sets people free from the grip of anxiety and stressful situations. His dream is to flourish in Zimbabwe and outside the country’s borders.

“I wish to collaborate with Jah Prayzah in the near future. I like his music because it brings people together. Internationally, I would love to collaborate with Jamaican musician Busy Signal,” he said.

Besides music, Calado Beats did a course in motor mechanics. When he is not in the recording studio, the musician will be helping his father who operates a transport and logistics company.

Rutendo said: “I have tried to make him do something else because I am into a truck business so I thought maybe because he wanted to take a motor mechanics course, he would remain with me growing the business. Music was his passion. I have sponsored the shooting of his songs’ visuals and secured recording equipment for him because I believe his talent will lead him somewhere.”

Calado Beats has performed at various events in Chitungwiza from mini ghetto shows referred to as Pasa-Pasa to mingling and growing his craft with fellow up and coming musicians at birthday bashes. He enjoys airplay at local radio stations.

The musician’s songs include Hwahwa, Kuhope and Rwendo, among others and an extended play made up of five songs set to be released early next month.

The extended play consists of songs such as Handichada a heartbreak song, Shamwari dedicated to those friends that only show up to spend others money, Usaore Moyo a hopeful love song for couples in long distance relationships, among others.