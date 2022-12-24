Passengers cry foul as transporters hike fares

Stranded commuters at Mbare Musika

TRAVELLERS going to their rural areas for the Christmas and New Year holidays yesterday complained that bus operators were taking advantage of the festive season to hike fares.

A survey by NewsDay Weekender in Harare revealed that long-distance buses had increased fares, with routes that normally cost US$7 now costing US$20 as transport operators capitalise on desperate travellers.

The survey revealed that the those travelling from Harare to Bulawayo were the most affected, with their bus fares having been increased from US$15 to US$20.

There was congestion at Mbare bus terminus as travellers sought transport to rural areas.

“I have been here since 8am and now its 11am, but there is still no bus. We are also struggling to get cheap buses,” Sipiwe Moyo, who was travelling to Hurungwe, told NewsDay Weekender.

Inter Africa bus manager, Harvest Tapesana said: “Yesterday, we had 24 buses going to Bulawayo, 35 for Chiredzi, and 40 buses for Masvingo. There are a lot of travellers this year.”

