Source: Police hunt for suspected human trafficker | The Herald

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were concerned with such cases and are appealing to the public with information that might assist them to track down these errant drivers.

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old woman believed to be a human trafficker who lured several Zimbabwean women to Dubai where they were subjected to slavery.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Jacquiline Takure nee Chikukwa, facilitated the travel of the victims to Dubai where they ended up being exploited.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Jacquiline Takure nee Chikukwa aged 45 who is being sought in connection with a case of human trafficking.

“Sometime in 2022, the suspect posed as an employment agent and misrepresented to five victims that there were lucrative hotel and catering jobs in Dubai. She facilitated the travel of the victims to Oman, where upon arrival, they had their passports confiscated by the suspect’s accomplices. The victims were sold off as slaves to different people who subjected them to domestic servitude, labour and sexual exploitation,” he said.

He said one of the victims managed to escape and alerted her relatives who reported the matter to the police.

The victims were repatriated to Zimbabwe by the Government of Zimbabwe.

Anyone with information to call the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.