Police to defend Emmerson Mnangagwa

The quintet is being represented by human rights lawyer, Alec Muchadehama.
One of the CCC activists and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) leader Makomborero Haruzivishe, who is also being charged for the crime, has been giving an outline of the court proceedings on social media.
Witness: We picked a placard written ‘ED MUST GO’
Adv Muchadehama: Is there anything wrong with saying ‘ED MUST GO’
Adv Muchadehama: Did the placard prescribe how ED must go?
Witness: NO
Adv Muchadehama: So how is it wrong?
Witness: As a police officer we are told to defend ED.
Adv: Why do you find ‘ED must go’ offensive?
Witness: Coz they want to remove president.
Adv: Why do you say ED refers to the president?
Witness: He is the one called ED.
Adv: There is a president of a political party called Egypt Dzinemunenzva. He is also called ED.
Witness: Hooo
