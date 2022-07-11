Source: Potraz to drill 30 solar-powered boreholes – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) says it plans to drill 30 solar-powered boreholes to curb water woes in some parts of the country.

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete revealed this during the commissioning of boreholes and handover of food hampers, blankets and mosquito nets to vulnerable people in Rusape’s Makoni district on Friday.

“To create a wholesome community, a flourishing and sustainable community, Potraz has decided not only to roll out ICT-related projects, but human sustainability projects such as the borehole drilling project in communities as part of its corporate social responsibility programme,” Machengete said.

“It is against this background that we have gathered here today to witness the commissioning of three solar-powered boreholes at Dewedzo, Jecha and at Tsanzaguru.

“This programme will be replicated countrywide as we leave no one and no place behind.”

Some parts of the country have gone for years without potable water, a situation which has forced residents to resort to shallow wells, risking waterborne diseases.

Machengete said Potraz has an annual budget towards uplifting standards of vulnerable communities.

“This comes from the realisation that, as a good corporate citizen, we should always assist the less privileged of society in any small way possible as we assist government in the fight against hunger, poverty and many other social constraints affecting communities in Zimbabwe.

“We forge towards the upliftment of underdeveloped communities,” he added.