Source: Ex-NRZ workers demand independent probe – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

DISGRUNTLED former National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees have called for an independent investigation into the parastatal’s general manager, Respina Zinyanduko, who they accuse of gross abuse of office.

This is after the NRZ board on July 5 made a resolution to have a sub-committee to investigate Zinyanduko, who joined the railway firm in December last year.

An extract of the resolution made by the NRZ board chairman Martin Dinha reads: “The board resolved to set up a sub-committee to investigate the allegations raised against Zinyanduko and present its findings to the board in 14 days. The findings will determine the course of action by the board.”

The board met after the former NRZ workers petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa, demanding the removal of Zinyanduko accusing her of corruption, incompetency, favouritism, deception, regionalism and patronisation.

In a latest statement copied to Mnangagwa, Bulawayo members of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Axed Workers Committee (NRZAWC) said proper investigations on Zinyanduko could only be done by an independent institution.

“We would like to express our displeasure at this resolution as it is retrogressive and is bent on protecting mal-practices and corruption by Zinyanduko’s management. If she is to be investigated, that has got to be done by an independent body like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) or the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU),” NRZAWC’s statement reads.

The letter was copied to Dinha, Transport minister Felix Mhona, head of State Enterprise Reform and Corporate Governance Unit at permanent secretary level and Office of the President.

“It’s a circus for Zinyanduko’s colleagues to do proper and quality investigations on her as the board has been protecting her shenanigans and corruption all along. This is evidenced by several ‘red flag’ reports about her which the board carelessly and indifferently ignored, protecting her.”

NRZAWC also asked for the suspension of Zinyanduko to allow for smooth investigations.

“If there is going to be a genuine and authentic probe, she has to be suspended so that she won’t interfere with investigations. Right now, we hear that her henchmen in the finance branch are tampering with financial documents to try (to) protect her.

“It should also be noted that the NRZ board has been an accomplice and necessary enabler for Zinyanduko’s shenanigans and corrupt tendencies and is, therefore, not clean. Our second demand is that Minister Mhona immediately dissolves the NRZ board,” NRZAWC added.

Dinha and Mhona did not respond to questions sent to them on Saturday and resent yesterday.