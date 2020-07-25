Source: President appoints ZMC commissioners | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed members of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), which will be chaired by Professor Ruby Magosvongwe.

The other members are Ms Dumisani Mashingaidze, Mrs Susan Makore, Ms Mirriam Tose Majome, Retired Major Edward Mbewe, Mr Tanaka Muganyi, Dr Phillip Pasirayi, Mr Jasper Maphosa and Mr Aleck Ncube.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the President made the appointments in terms of Section 248 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“Prof Magosvongwe has been appointed chairperson of the Zimbabwe Media Commission. She obtained her Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Cape Town. She is a holder of a Graduate Certificate in Education, BA General and Master of Arts Degrees from the University of Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Currently, she is a director of information and public relations at the University of Zimbabwe. ProfMagosvongwe has been a Commissioner at NAMA, a board member and chair of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair.

Her competencies include balanced judgement, effective writing skills and research, communication expertise and public speaking.

Ms Mashingaidze, a lawyer by profession, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, all from the University of Zimbabwe.

She also has experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors as a seasoned legal and corporate governance expert and a founding board member of the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association.

Mrs Makore, who is currently the group chief executive for AB Communications, holds a Master of Arts Degree in Media and Cultural Studies from the University of Natal, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (UZ) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Media and Communications Studies (UZ), among others.

Ms Majome, a lawyer, holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning, a Bachelor of Laws from University of South Africa, a Bachelor Honours Degree in Psychology (UZ) and a Diploma in Education.

Rtd Major Mbewe holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Studies, BA Degree in English and Communications, ICM Diploma in International Marketing and Diploma in Journalism, among other qualifications.

Mr Muganyi is a holder of a Master of Laws (LLM), a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree and is into private legal practice specialising in legal advisory services, legal drafting, human rights, labour, Criminal and Constitutional Law.

Dr Pasirayi holds a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil) Degree in International Development from the University of Oxford (UK), a Master of Law (LLM) in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law from the University of Lancaster (UK), a Master of Science in International Relations and a BSC (Hons) Sociology from the UZ.

Mr Maphosa is a lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University, who holds a Master of Science Degree in Media and Society Studies, a BSc Media and Society Studies Honours Degree and is currently studying towards a PHD in Media and Journalism Studies at Rhodes University.

Mr Ncube is a holder of a BA in Media Studies Degree, an MSc in Library and Information Science, a Masters in Intellectual Property and is currently a member of the Association of University Technology Managers and the Southern Africa Research and Innovation Managers Association.

The appointments come after Parliament short-listed 18 candidates for the eight vacancies in the ZMC in June. The interviews were subsequently held on July 3.