Chin’ono denied bail 

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Political activist Hopewell Chin’ono is likely to continue posting statements on social media that have the effect of instigating public violence if freed on bail, said Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna yesterday.

Chin’ono, who was being represented by lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, was denied bail and is expected back in court on August 7 for routine remand.

He is being charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence.

In his ruling, Mr Nduna said the interpretation of Chin’ono’s tweets would be dealt with during trial, but the State presently fears that he was likely to re-offend once released on bail.

Through his lawyer, Chin’ono had argued that there was no reference to violence in his tweets.

Chin’ono’s case arose after he allegedly posted messages through his Twitter handle between March 1 and July 20, calling for mass demonstrations by any means against Government on July 31.

Another activist, Jacob Ngarivhume was also denied bail on similar charges and is expected back in court on August 6.