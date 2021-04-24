Source: President promotes 8 ZNA colonels | The Herald

President Mnangagwa has promoted eight colonels to the rank of substantive brigadier general as they retire.

Their retirements are between July 2020 and April 2021.

The eight Generals are David Charasika, Elliot Shoko, Paul Ngadze, Evison Nyamangodo, Amos Svosvanepasi, Hasha Mhlanga, Richard Huchu and Phillip Dikinya.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) director of Public Relations, Colonel Makotore said the retirements are in terms of the section 3(a) Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 in conjunction of Section 15(1)(b) of the Defence Act.

Col Makotore said ZNA commander Lieutenant General Absalom Chimonyo who presided over the investure ceremony commended the general officers for diligently executing their duties during their service with the organisation.

“This event therefore marks the official the recognition of your exemplary service to the nation in various capacities. As we honour your illustrious service through today’s promotion, you are to live up to expectations of this distinct rank even in your retirement,” said Lt Gen Chimonyo.

He said he would not hesitate to second the generals to private and public institutions in capacities which range from management, advisory, think tank and directory.

“Whilst this should not be misconstrued as insurance that you are destined for employment in such capacity, if opportunity arise in such areas, we will not hesitate to recommend you for such employment. I therefore challenge you to hold professionalism inculcated in you over the years in the event that you get appointed in any other institution upon retirement,” he said.

Section 3(a) Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020 states that a commissioned officer of the rank of Colonel or Group Captain or equivalent ranks who intends to retire be promoted to the next higher rank of Brigadier General or Air Commodore or the equivalent ranks in other uniformed forces six months before retirement