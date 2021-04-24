Source: Girl seeks US$20 000 for op in India | The Herald

Kingstone Mapupu

PARENTS of an 11-year-old girl who is doing Grade 4 at Chikumbiro Primary School in Gweru are appealing for assistance to enable her to travel to India for specialist treatment following a heart problem which has resulted in her stomach bloating to worrying levels.

Parsely Sithole is not going to school because of her condition.

Mrs Reginah Nyamadzawo (51), a teacher at Chikumbiro Primary School, said Parsely needed urgent assistance.

“Her stomach is bloating because of the heart problem,” she said. “She has been experiencing this problem for sometime. Her mother took her to hospital and was advised by doctors that her condition needs specialist treatment and this can be done in India.

“Medical documents in our possession show that between US$15 000 and US$20 000 is needed for the heart operation in India. Additional money is also needed for air ticket fares and accommodation for the child and her mother.”

Mrs Nyamadzawo said Parsely and her mother also needed assistance in securing travelling documents since both did not have passports,

“The child is no longer coming to school because of her condition. She is a bright pupil and our prayer is for her to be assisted so that she continues with her education.”

Those who are willing to assist Parsely can contact her mother on 0778 205 559 or the school authorities on 0773 366 725, 0774 606 995 and 05422250123.

Parsely’s mother, Mrs Abigail Sibanda (40), said she was a widow and did not go to work.

“Her father died in a road accident in 2015,” she said. “About US$20 000 is needed for the specialist treatment in India. We also need money for air tickets, food, accommodation and for passports.”

Parsely also needs a wheelchair.