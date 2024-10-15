Raw sewage crisis in Bulawayo: Residents fear borehole contamination

The flow of untreated sewage now threatens the boreholes that many residents have come to rely on as their primary water source.

Burst sewer pipes have become a frequent problem across Zimbabwe, particularly in Bulawayo, where residents face heightened risks of waterborne diseases.

Bulawayo, already struggling with a severe water crisis, is grappling with a backlog of sewer repairs due to its ageing infrastructure.

In Njube, one of Bulawayo’s densely populated suburbs, residents are voicing serious health concerns over a burst sewer pipe leaking towards a community borehole, warning of potential contamination.

The borehole has become a lifeline for many, especially as the city endures water cuts lasting up to 130 hours at a time.

A resident, speaking to CITE under anonymity, highlighted the urgency of the situation: “This is a serious health threat. The sewer water flows towards the borehole, and if it contaminates the water, many people could fall ill. With the prolonged water cuts, we rely heavily on the borehole.”

Charles Khumalo, a former residents’ chairperson, shared similar concerns, stressing the need for swift action.

“The sewer overflow is particularly bad when water is reconnected. It’s been manageable lately because of the water cuts, but once water is restored, the problem will return,” Khumalo said.

He proposed a long-term solution by constructing a cemented trench to redirect the sewer flow away from the borehole.

“Building a trench would help direct the sewer away from the borehole. The pipe bursts frequently, so a trench would be a more permanent solution and prevent contamination,” he suggested.

Khumalo also called on the local council to clear a path behind Njube High School, allowing residents to avoid the area affected by the leaking sewer.

“There’s an alternative route, but it’s overgrown with grass. Clearing it would provide a safer path for residents from H-Square and F-Square to access the borehole without risking exposure to the sewage,” he added.