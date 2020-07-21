Reserve Bank Forex Auction round 5 is in the books.

Source: RBZ forex auction round 5, rate now at 72.15 – Techzim

The fifth Foreign Exchange has been completed and the results are as follows:

New rate is ZWL$72.147

The highest rate ZWL$82.17000

The lowest rate ZWL$55.00

The lowest accepted rate ZWL$70.00

Total bids amounted to US$20 316 153.74

Allotted amountUS$14 853 708.88