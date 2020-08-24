Source: Renowned historian Zvobgo laid to rest – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY Staff Reporter

GREAT Zimbabwe University (GZU) vice-chancellor Rungano Zvobgo has described his late elder brother Chengetai as a strong-willed individual who was determined to make the best of every situation and a unifying force in the family.

Speaking at the late educationist’s burial at the Zvobgo family shrine at Murinye village in Masvingo on Saturday, the GZU vice-chancellor said: “In him we have lost a father, brother, uncle and friend whose life is celebration of determination and valour. Chengetai was a brilliant history professor who loved his students and friends.”

A well-known historian, Chengetai published several books, among them, The History of Zimbabwe, 1890 and Postscript: Zimbabwe, 2001-2008, The Wesleyan Methodist Missions in Zimbabwe, 1891-1945, A History of Christian Missions in Zimbabwe, 1890-1939, and The Struggle for Zimbabwe 1935-2004.

Chengetai, who passed on at a private medical centre in Harare last Tuesday after a long battle with a stroke-related illness, was younger brother to the late veteran nationalist Eddison Zvobgo.

He is survived by three daughters Knowledge, Wendy and Clara.