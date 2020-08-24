Harare regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna has denied journalist Hopewell Chin’ono bail for the second time after he re-applied for bail stating a change in circumstances.

Source: Chin’ono denied bail again – The Zimbabwean

Nduna stated that there was nothing new pertaining to the circumstances.

In his application Chin’ono had stated that the conditions at the prisons were deplorable especially with regards to compliance to Covid-19 regulations which were not being adherred to.

Nduna said this basis was invalid as he had mentioned the same reasons after his detention in police cells.

He cited that Chin’ono went to Harare remand prison and Chikurubi Maximum well aware of the existence of Covid-19 which did not spare the prisons and he was given specified personal protective equipment to safeguard him from infection by his lawyers.

He ruled that Chin’ono’s application simply shuffled old evidence submitted in his first application for bail which was denied by the same court,and granting him bail would be akin to reviewing his first ruling which was a nullity at law.

On the grounds that July 31 had come and gone, Nduna ruled that the demonstrations remained pending.

He cited that the unconstitutional removal of the Zanu PF government from power, which is Chin’ono’s objective was yet to be done hence he was unsuitable for bail.

“July 31 was a date for the proceedings to commence, and the demonstrations to remove the Zanu PF government are still pending.”

“The court refuses or dismisses this application which is devoid of new facts,” he said.

Chin’ono will be back in court on September 1,2020 when his trial date is set for determination.