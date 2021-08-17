Review of 2018 Election Pledges on Social Services Delivery: Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean

Elections in Southern Africa are a vital cog of citizens’ participation in democratic processes which help strengthen the social contract between the governed and the governors. This is important in bestowing legitimacy on those who would be in charge of affairs of countries. Legitimacy ensures peace and stability of individual countries and the region at large which are essential ingredients for development.

It is against this background that Citizens in Action Southern Africa (CIASA) has conducted an analysis of electoral promises by mainly two largest parties in Zimbabwe according to the 2018 elections. This is a focused and evidence based service delivery analysis of electoral promises which provides insight into citizens’ lived realities since the election of 2018. It is also important for citizens to be informed of how political parties have fared as measured by their own yardstick provided in election manifestos they presented to voters. In addition, the analysis focused on service delivery sectors which have significant impact on women who are the primary care givers in homes. This puts them at a position of vulnerability to any shocks and inadequacies in service delivery sectors.

The analysis focuses on health care, education, access to water and access to energy and access to transport. These constitute five key areas which the ruling party and the main opposition underscored to improve in its 2018 election manifesto. CIASA used a simple perception and opinion based approach to evaluate performance of the ruling party in implementing its manifesto in government. It also gives insight into the performance of the opposition in house of assembly. Enjoy the reading by downloading this analysis via a link below: