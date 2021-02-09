Source: RwandAir suspends flights to Zimbabwe – DailyNews

Loyd Matare

RWANDAIR has announced the suspension of its flights to Zimbabwe and three other southern African countries amid global concerns of a new Covid-19 variant in the region.

In a statement yesterday, RwandAir said it had suspended the flights in a bid to curb the spread of the lethal virus. “In view of the global concerns on Covid-19 variants prevalent throughout southern Africa, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare effective 8 February 2021. “Scheduled flights will resume as soon as there is more clarity on the situation,” the statement reads.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Affected customers can rebook and fly at a later date at no additional cost or request a refund.” This all comes at a time when a number of countries have cited fears over the new Covid-19 variant in South Africa.