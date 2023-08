Source: SADC Observer Mission head, Dr. Nevers Mumba, sticks to the mission’s position on Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections.

“Whatever happens in the election, what we observe, has to qualify by what the Constitution of Zimbabwe says. Every issue we have raised in this election is supported by either a broken Constitutional provision an overlooked electoral act or by an abused guideline of the SADC. We have no interest to go outside our mandate.”