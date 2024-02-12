Source: Sengezo Tshabangu and Kucaca Ivume Phulu prove beyond reasonable doubt they were only after a five-year stint in Senate
Kucca Ivume Phulu’s actions are a disgrace to the legal profession. He comes in as a legal advisor while his real intention is to get himself a ticket to the Senate. Where have legal ethics gone? These sheep in wolves clothing are not good for the country.
While Advocate Chamisa and many more have resigned from the CCC and now working on a new project, those who have remained in CCC, such as legal guru Tendai Biti who said in a recent interview that he was still the CCC Vice-President, should work to ensure that sanity is restored in the beleaguered former main opposition party, which may find it hard to rise back to its former glory. While it may have failed to break the Zanu PF rigging machinery, the CCC did well to contain Zanu PF’s rigging machinery and prevented it from getting two thirds majority in Parliament. Preventing Zanu PF from winning two thirds majority was a big achievement for an underfunded opposition, which had lost its entitlement to the Political Parties Finance Act following the biased Court rulings which gave the entitlement of the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.
Maybe Advocate Biti is better placed to stop the rot in the CCC from his influential position as CCC Vice-President as he confirmed in his recent interview. If Vice-President Biti is Vice-President, then the rest of the CCC officials who have not resigned from their positions CCC should take their positions, and where does this leave Sebenzo Tshabangu? From what position did he recall the Members of the House of Assembly and Senate who he recalled. I am sure Advocate Biti and others who remained in CCC should have enough brains to have the illegitimate action of Sengezo Tshabangu and Kucca Ivume Phulu, backed by Zanu PF lawyers, among them Lewis Uriri, reserved.
Advocate Biti, the ball is now in your court together with other sane people who have remained in the CCC. You will leave a lasting legacy if you manage to get the Tshabangu-Phulu mess cleaned up and win back credibility to opposition politics.
