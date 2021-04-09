Separate lives! ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report March 2021

0

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe was to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, there was a sigh of relief from the generality of people, who had endured close to two months of a strictly enforced lockdown that barred those in the informal sector from operating.

Source: Separate lives! ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report March 2021 – The Zimbabwean

The relief was, however, short-lived as social inequalities widened due to the government’s indifference to the social needs of the majority of Zimbabweans whose lives had been affected by the lockdown.

Related posts:

  1. ZimRights demands COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan 
  2. Mnangagwa, Chiwenga throw Mthuli Ncube under the bus over Covid-19 jabs storm
  3. Zimbabwean president express gratitude to China for donating COVID-19 vaccine
  4. Zim secures more Covid-19 vaccines
  5. ‘Post-pandemic needs collective approach’
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *