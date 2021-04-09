Separate lives! ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report March 2021

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe was to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, there was a sigh of relief from the generality of people, who had endured close to two months of a strictly enforced lockdown that barred those in the informal sector from operating.
The relief was, however, short-lived as social inequalities widened due to the government’s indifference to the social needs of the majority of Zimbabweans whose lives had been affected by the lockdown.
