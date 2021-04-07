Source: Shot in the arm for expectant Chimanimani mothers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

LAFARGE Cement Zimbabwe has constructed a shelter at Chikukwa Clinic, Chimanimani, that will benefit over 1 000 expectant mothers.

The Chikukwa shelter, a four-bed self-contained unit constructed at a cost of $1,6 million, was handed over to the Chimanimani community last Friday.

In handing over the shelter, Lafarge chief executive Precious Nyika said no woman or child should lose their life due to maternity complications.

“The Chikukwa expectant mothers’ waiting shelter is a key milestone in our quest to build better life for women and this project would not have been possible without the support of the various arms of government that availed both technical and advisory support as well as the local community,” Nyika said.

“Collaboration is one of the core values and it is heart-warming to see how we all came together to make this project a success. It is our desire to lead in sustainability and set new standards for our sector.”

She added: “The future of our nation is in our collective efforts, therefore, we will continue to do our part to ensure that we achieve the prosperous and empowered upper-middle class society by 2030 envisioned in the National Strategic Document 1.”