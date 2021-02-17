Source: Learners fail to access results – DailyNews

TAMARY CHIKIWA

WHILE some parents are already scrambling to secure Form 1 places, others in rural areas have not seen their children’s results as they are failing to access them online due to the digital divide.

Grade 7 results were released last week Friday and learners have since started applying for Form 1 places. The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZimSec) uploaded the results online for parents to access them since Covid-19 regulations have been delaying the delivery of physical result slips to schools.

Parents who spoke to the Daily News highlighted three main challenges in accessing the results – connectivity, affordability of data and failure to understand the technicality of accessing the website.

“Where we stay there is no network, it is difficult just to get on WhatsApp and for days l have been failing to access the results,” said

Elina Mhlanga, a parent from Ngomeyebani School in Zvishavane. “You know we are not used to these online things. I can’t even open the website. l have been trying, but l think l am missing it somewhere.

“My grandchild also does not understand these things,” Nomagugu Tshuma from Nkayi said.

Ndabazabo Hlupho from Khayanyama village does not own a smartphone so he is waiting for the time when schools will deliver physical slips.

“I don’t have a phone to access the results. Government should consider us from rural areas because we do not have the resources. “I hear others are already looking for Form 1 places and l don’t know when l will do so for my grandchild. When l asked his teacher he said he will get in touch when he visits the school,” said Hlupho.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the digital divide still remains a thorn in the flesh for many rural learners