Storm destroys schools in Nkayi

Mkhululi Ncube, themkhust@gmail.com

A VIOLENT storm blew off roofs of classrooms and teachers’ houses at Jengwe and Sivalo primary schools in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province on Sunday night.

In an interview, Nkayi District Development Coordinator, Ms Matilda Mlotshwa, said some of the affected teachers were now being accommodated in classrooms while others had been taken in by families whose homesteads are near the two schools.

Ms Mlotshwa said the damage to the classrooms and teachers’ houses had disrupted pupils’ learning.

“Some teachers are now accommodated in the classrooms while others are staying with families in homesteads near the schools,” said Ms Mlotshwa.

In 2021 Mtshabi, Mateme, Sivomo and Mkhalathi primary schools in the same district also had roofs of their classrooms blown off following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

Two weeks ago, a hailstorm destroyed properties in Bulawayo and parts of the Midlands province leaving some families stranded.

One person died in Gokwe after he was struck by lightning.