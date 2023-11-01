BCC to establish pharmacies at its six clinics

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

BULAWAYO City Council says plans are underway to establish pharmacies at its six clinics to complement Government efforts to provide medicines at low cost.

The council is also planning to construct two additional clinics in Cowdray Park and Luveve suburbs to further decentralise provision health services.

The new pharmacies will be established at Luveve, Njube, Pelandaba, Emakhandeni, Maqhawe and E F Watson clinics.

These proposals are contained in the local authority’s US$264 million standstill budget for 2024, which was presented on Monday by the city’s finance and economic development committee chairperson, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo.

At the moment residents buy most of their medicines at private pharmacies in town.

“The City of Bulawayo is working on establishing pharmacies at selected clinics. The programme is starting with Luveve, Njube, Pelandaba, Emakhandeni, Maqhawe and E F Watson clinics,” said Clr Moyo.

The council has also lauded the Government for providing medicines through the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm).

“Appreciation also goes to the Government for donating drugs and medicines through Natpharm that has ensured council provides primary health care services to residents at low cost,” said Clr Moyo.

While clinics are critical in providing primary health care, patients are being forced to travel to town to buy medicines.

Clr Moyo said the council is also targeting to construct two clinics in Cowdray Park and Emganwini suburbs.

“Provision of health services is key to the well-being of residents and US$7,4 million has been set aside in the capital budget to address health issues which include the construction of two clinics in Cowdray Park and Emganwini suburbs,” he said.

Clr Moyo said council will rehabilitate the Crematorium and also work on Pumula South and Marvel cemeteries.

He said the local authority appreciates the partnership of non-governmental organisations that finance the city’s health care services through the Results Based Financing (RBF).

Through the RBF, council provides free maternal health services to residents.

“Council also recognises the contribution made by the Government when it constructed a new clinic in Cowdray Park, Hlalani Kuhle at Empompini area,” said Clr Moyo.

Meanwhile, the council is planning to construct a new primary school and additional classroom blocks and libraries next year.

In 2017, the council highlighted that the city had a shortage of 65 schools.

“US$4,9 million is set aside for education-related capital expenditure, which includes the construction of libraries in Mahatshula, Emakhandeni and Cowdray Park suburbs as well as refurbishing Nkulumane Library,” he said.

Clr Moyo said two classroom blocks will be constructed at Ngwalongwalo Primary School and Vulindlela Primary School.

He said council will also construct a new school, Khuzwayo Primary School and build a science laboratory at Sizalendaba Secondary School.