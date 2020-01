Source: Submit all 3 passports, Mubaiwa told | The Herald January 21, 2020

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The State wants Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Acting President Constantino Chiwenga, to surrender into court custody as part of her bail conditions all three valid Zimbabwean passports reportedly issued to her and to live at a different address from the matrimonial Borrowdale home she shared with her husband.

She is on remand for attempted murder, fraud and money laundering.

Mubaiwa surrendered one diplomatic passport as a bail condition set by the High Court.

The State has been informed there is a second diplomatic passport, expiring on December 11 this year, and an ordinary passport expiring on February 21, 2022.

The prosecution wants all three passports in the custody of the court until the trial is over.

The application has been set for hearing today before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda.

Acting President Chiwenga, who is accusing his estranged wife of performing rituals at his Borrowdale home and bringing in “witch doctors”, opposes Mubaiwa’s request to reside at 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke.

Through his lawyers, Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, the Acting President argued that the prosecution was not aware of the issue when bail was argued.

He contends that Mubaiwa, being an accused person, could not share the house with the Acting President, who is the complainant in two of the cases for fear of interference.

Meanwhile, Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, is expected to preside over the civil case in which Mubaiwa wants custody of the couple’s three children.

The matter was last week deferred to give them a chance to hammer out a settlement.