Source: Thieves ransack MP’s house | The Standard

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Thieves recently ransacked the house of MDC Alliance proportional representation MP Jasmine Toffa in Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo and stole a laptop, decoder and groceries, among other things.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that unknown people broke into a house at Matsheumhlope on May 13 and stole laptops, other items and groceries. Investigations are in progress,’’ said Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public to assist with information that might lead to the arrest of the criminals.

Toffa said this was not the first time that unknown people had broken into her house.

“It was a strange break-in, I am still confused. They gained entry using the back door of my house and damaged the key mechanism.

“Maybe they used a claw bar to open. My bedroom was ransacked, papers thrown everywhere and they stole my laptop, decoder and other items that include groceries, but I cannot link it to politics. I think these were thieves,’’ she said.

Toffa said on the day in question, there was no one in the main house except the maid and her husband who were sleeping in the cottage.

“This is the second break-in after another one that happened last time where they stole similar items. We went to pick the police on Thursday to come and investigate the case,’’ she said.