Top 10 Online Sports Bookmakers in Kenya

Online sports betting is legal and very popular in Kenya. In this article, we’ll list the most popular booking platforms that you might want to sign up for.

Online betting was legalized in Kenya in 2011. Initially, the residents of this country had access only to one platform, Betkenya.com. It was a state-run monopolist. Today, Kenyans can choose from dozens of online sports bookmakers. In this article, we’ll list the most noteworthy ones.

22bet.co.ke

Customers value this bookie for its generous welcome bonus. If you deposit up to 18K Ksh, the sum on your balance will double. If you place bets on football, you get a chance to hit a huge jackpot. 22bet.co.ke is compatible with an extensive range of payment options. Every month, it broadcasts over 30,000 matches and games live.

On the flip side, the 22bet.co.ke website looks a bit outdated and takes a long time to load. Besides, too many clients have begun to leave negative feedback about this platform for various reasons.

Betwinner

This website allows you to watch up to 4 live sports events simultaneously. The selection of European games and matches that you can place bets on is impressive. Football odds are usually lucrative. There is a toto score prediction slip.

As for the drawbacks, you might need to wait long for your withdrawals to be processed. Plus, this bookie doesn’t support Airtel.

Melbet

Every day, you can choose from a wide range of events. When you deposit cash for the first time, it might get increased by up to 300%. Multiple payment options are available. Whenever you need a consultation, the support crew will be ready to attend to you 24/7.

When customers want to criticize Melbet, they most often point at the substandard quality of live streaming and a poorly structured FAQs page.

Betway

It’s a haven for football fans. You’ll be able to choose from hundreds of matches, including the Kenyan Premier League. Bettors can conduct financial operations through several systems, including M-Pesa and Airtel. When you deposit cash for the first time, the sum on your balance can double thanks to the welcome gift. Plus, you’ll be able to benefit from diverse promotions every week.

The primary shortcoming of this bookie consists in the fact that its support team sometimes fails to respond promptly.

Betika

This bookmaker accepts deposits through M-Pesa and Airtel — but you won’t be able to withdraw your winnings through the latter. SMS withdrawals tend to be complicated.

Clients love Betika for its generous referral program. It enables you to win bonuses for inviting new customers to the platform. The interface of this bookmaker is remarkably user-friendly. You’ll get a chance to win one of the three jackpots.

M-bet

This bookie eagerly distributes free bets among its customers and features a daily jackpot. Thanks to multiple stakes, you might be able to get a 135% bonus. M-Pesa and Airtel support both deposits and withdrawals.

Unfortunately, there are not too many sports markets to choose from on M-bet. iPhone owners complain about the lack of the iOS app — but the app for Android works very well.

Bet365

This world-famous brand has fewer promotional offers than most of its Kenyan competitors. Nevertheless, it can boast of having a large audience because the selection of sports markets is top-notch. You’ll be able to choose from multiple payment systems. The quality of customer support is impeccable.

Mozzartbet

Even though the choice of events might be limited, Mozzartbet attracts people by accepting low deposits. If you’re lucky, you might be able to hit the daily mega jackpot or get a 1000% bet bonus if some of your multibets win. The support crew goes to great lengths to help clients.

GGbet

It’s one of the best platforms to watch live streams of sports events. The selection of traditional sports disciplines, matches and games is not too large — but the extensive choice of esports events compensates for that. Bonuses are generous and diverse. The support team is always ready to consult clients. The only thing that might disappoint you is the lack of cashout.

Megapari

The selection of sports disciplines on this platform is impressive but the choice of events might be sometimes limited. Megapari supports live streams and enables clients to cash out. Its support team works 24/7. Negative reviews about this bookmaker usually mention its complicated interface.

Most Popular Sports Disciplines Among Kenyans

Kenyan bettors are most interested in the following sports disciplines:

Football

Basketball

Volleyball

Cricket

Rugby

Athletics

Football players from Kenya rarely showcase high achievements on the international level. Nevertheless, this is the favorite sports discipline in the country.

Basketball is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation. Many teenagers dream of migrating to the US and joining a strong college basketball team.

Kenyans are good at volleyball, especially ladies. They equally enjoy playing it and betting on it.

Cricket has just begun to take off in this country. It’s considered to be a trendy sports discipline.

Rugby has longer traditions in Kenya, compared to cricket. Its fanbase includes many millions of people.

Many world-famous long-distance runners were born in Kenya . Bookmakers rarely accept bets on smaller-scale events — but you should be able to bet on dozens of international competitions.

Final Thoughts

If you want to place bets online on sports events in Kenya, you'll be able to choose from various bookmakers. Most of them are available in desktop and mobile formats. They feature dozens of sports disciplines and hundreds of events. Lucky customers win real cash when fortune favors them. May luck be with you as well!

