Load shedding jams Beitbridge 

Vehicles stuck at BB border

TRAFFIC between Zimbabwe and South Africa has come to a virtual standstill after South African Immigration stopped working after the internet shut down due to power outages in the country.

Immigration officials at Beitbridge said from Monday afternoon traffic slowed down, but it had completely stopped this morning.

Human and vehicular traffic has literally halted and no people or cars are coming in or going out, said the officials.

