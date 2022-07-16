Source: Treasury Grants ZEC US$83 Million For Delimitation, Voters’ Roll Inspection

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set aside a total of US$83 million for the delimitation of constituencies ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana on Friday told reporters that the funds will be used for the voters’ roll inspection and the delimitation exercise. Said Mangwana:

The budget that has been set aside for the delimitation is a total of US$83 million, US$45 million being for voter inspection and US$38 million for the delimitation exercise. The budget will cater for the printing of the voters’ rolls, vehicle hire, stakeholder engagement, material acquisition, voter education and publicity and personnel welfare. We want to appreciate and thank the treasury for its support and commitment to the electoral processes in this country.

Delimitation is the act of dividing the country into constituencies and wards for the purposes of elections.

It involves coming up with a minimum threshold of registered voters for each of the country’s 210 national assembly constituencies.