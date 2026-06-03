Source: Tshabangu-led MPs weigh support for constitutional changes –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Sengezo Tshabangu-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has revealed that it will convene a caucus next week, aimed at decided its final position on amendments to the Constitution.

The high-stakes meeting, scheduled for June 10, comes a week following the resumption of parliamentary sittings to debate the contentious Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 3 Bill (CAB 3).

CAB 3 seeks to extend the terms of office of the President, Members of Parliament and councillors from five to seven years. If adopted, the changes would effectively extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s current term by two years, taking it to 2030. The Bill also proposes replacing the one-person-one-vote presidential election system with a model in which Parliament elects the President.

The proposals have sparked intense political debate, with critics arguing that such far-reaching constitutional amendments require a referendum. Zanu PF and some parliamentary voices, however, maintain that a referendum is not necessary.

In a statement yesterday, CCC interim national spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo urged party legislators to engage in constructive and respectful debate despite differing views on the Bill.

“While robust debate on CAB 3 is both expected and necessary, it is essential that differing views are engaged with respect and reason,” Mlilo said.

“In a democratic republic, responsible leaders must be able to disagree without division, especially on matters of national constitutional importance.”

Political observers, however, say the Tshabangu-led faction has increasingly aligned itself with the ruling Zanu PF party, raising questions about its independence and political direction.

Mlilo called for broader political dialogue, urging Zanu PF to make concessions that enable what he described as “broad-based agreement” on constitutional reform.

“Zimbabwe requires sincere, inclusive dialogue. We must strive for reasonable consensus, if not on the mechanism for electing leaders, then certainly on the principles by which we govern,” Mlilo said.

He further argued that constitutional negotiations should be tied to a wider political settlement.

“Consensus first. Before we support the Bill, let us have a solid irrevocable political settlement. The Zimbabwean State is a Bonapartist State. We must be guided by structural realism,” Mlilo said.

“The outcome of our reaching sufficient consensus should be the consummation a government of national consensus.

“In opposing the Bill we must avoid infantile political peacocking. We must do what objectively serves Zimbabweans. The welfare of the ordinary Zimbabwean should come first.”