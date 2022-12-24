Source: Union petitions Labour ministry over change of workers committee – The Southern Eye

THE Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (Zdamwu) has petitioned the Labour ministry’s Matabeleland South senior labour officer, after he acceded to Vumbachiwe mine management’s demand for new workers representatives.

The management dismissed three members of the workers committee and shut down operations after its employees and their spouses staged a demonstration over unpaid wages.

Mine manager None Kananji ordered the workers to choose a new executive which will consider a roadmap to resuming operations and a proposed payment plan.

The labour officer, one T Chisveto, said his office was ready to conduct the elections.

However, in a petition to Chisveto dated December 19, Zdamwu secretary-general, Justice Chinhema said the current workers committee should be retained.

“We are surprised that these elections are being organised at a time when workers are not at work. The question now is who is going to vote for the committee members? We are kindly asking you to stop any elections that are likely to produce a committee elected by no one, or elected by a minority which will likely be challenged,” Chinhema said.

Chisveto is yet to respond to the petition.