Union petitions Labour ministry over change of workers committee

THE Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (Zdamwu) has petitioned the Labour ministry’s Matabeleland South senior labour officer, after he acceded to Vumbachiwe mine management’s demand for new workers representatives.

The management dismissed three members of the workers committee and shut down operations after its employees and their spouses staged a demonstration over unpaid wages.

The labour officer, one T Chisveto, said his office was ready to conduct the elections.

However, in a petition to Chisveto dated December 19, Zdamwu secretary-general, Justice Chinhema said the current workers committee should be retained.

Chisveto is yet to respond to the petition.

 

