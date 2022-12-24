Source: BCC to intensify refuse collection –Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has promised to improve service delivery in the city and increase the number of refuse collection trucks.

Residents and stakeholders had complained that the city’s waste management services had deteriorated, with the city, once seen as the cleanest in the country, now plagued by the litter scourge, especially at commuter omnibus pick-up points, vending sites and sanitary lanes.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said council would increase the number of trucks that collect refuse in and around the city.

“We have plans to increase the number of trucks that will be working during the night, ensuring that refuse is collected and making sure that we avoid getting into a messy Christmas,” he said.

Ncube said council was facing challenges after residents started depositing refuse at illegal dumpsites in the central business district (CBD).

“People do not listen; you will find that after we collect refuse, people will still dump refuse in the same place that has been cleared. Therefore, I call upon residents of Bulawayo to exercise cleanliness and keep our city clean,” Ncube said.

“You may be thinking that you are cleaning your property by dumping refuse anywhere. But when a disease outbreak occurs, it will not discriminate, and everyone will be affected. The residents of Bulawayo need to keep the city clean so that we avoid such repercussions.”

BCC recently resumed night-time refuse collection in the CBD in an effort to keep the streets clean.

This development comes after BCC met stakeholders to review the city’s Local Environmental Action Plan (Leap) in an effort to fight the negative effects of pollution and littering, while implementing policies that will encourage businesses and residents to act in an environmentally-friendly manner.