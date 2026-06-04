Source: UNSC: President Mnangagwa expresses gratitude to countries that voted for Zimbabwe – herald

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has expressed gratitude to all countries that voted for Zimbabwe during the United Nations Security Council elections held in New York on Wednesday, saying their support is humbling.

“It’s very humbling…it means Zimbabwe has very excellent diplomatic relations with the rest of the international community and I believe we are doing our diplomatic relations very well.

“I believe that if we stay the course we shall continue to receive that level of respect,” said the President.

Zimbabwe won 182 out of 190 votes, the highest tally by any contesting country for the 2027–28 term, sealing a hugely successful campaign.