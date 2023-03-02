Source: Vic Falls set to experience dry taps -Newsday Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls will experience dry taps for two days

TOURIST resort town, Victoria Falls will experience dry taps for two days as its water supplies will be interrupted due to maintenance works at the aerodrome sub-station.

The water supply disruption will also affect business in Zimbabwe’s resort town.

In a notice to residents, visitors and stakeholders, town clerk Ronnie Dube said: “The City of Victoria Falls wishes to notify its residents and stakeholders that on March 1 there will be interruption of water supply services due to maintenance work being carried out on the main trunk line at aerodrome substation. Normal supplies are expected to resume by the end of March 2 after completion of the maintenance works.”

For the first time the city will also have prepaid water meters in response to concerns about fixed and estimated readings.