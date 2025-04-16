Source: Vice-chancellor pushes for AI curricula at HIT -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE Institute of Technology (HIT) vice-chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe says the institution has embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) training into its curricula to prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution.

Last month, Cassava Technologies partnered American multinational corporation and technology company Nvidia Corporation to build Africa’s first AI factory in South Africa.

The factory will give African businesses, governments and researchers access to cutting-edge AI computing capacity — helping them develop smarter AI products, streamline operations and stay competitive in a fast-changing world.

Kanhukamwe told NewsDay Business that HIT was preparing students for the AI revolution currently taking place globally.

“I recognise the importance of my role in inspiring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa. I am committed to facilitating high-level discussions that will shape digital and investment policies, foster international collaboration and mobilise capital for Africa’s digital transformation,” he said.

“Our mission is to align academic excellence with industry needs. Through partnerships with leading technology firms, we have embedded AI and IoT training into our curricula, ensuring that graduates are prepared to lead Africa’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

HIT has become a hub of innovation, leading initiatives such as the AI and Robotics Research Lab, which develops solutions for precision agriculture and smart water management to address climate resilience challenges in Zimbabwe.

Since 2020, HIT’s Innovation Hub has incubated over 50 startups, including AgriTech ventures like FarmSense, which uses AI to optimise crop yields for smallholder farmers, and ZimRecycle, a blockchain-driven waste management platform.

HIT’s collaborations with the government have resulted in the development of policy frameworks, such as Zimbabwe’s National AI Strategy, aimed at positioning the country as a regional tech hub.

The HIT vice-chancellor will be a keynote speaker at this year’s edition of the Tech & AI International Expo to be held in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

This event aligns with Silicon Zanzibar, an initiative aimed at transforming the archipelago into a premier hub for digital innovation, AI and entrepreneurship.

The two-day expo is scheduled for August 22 to 23 and will run under the theme, The Gateway to Africa’s Digital Revolution.

The event is expected to attract over 1 000 high-level delegates from more than 30 countries, including policymakers, corporate leaders, investors, academics and young innovators.

It will be hosted by Africa Business Inc.

Africa Business Inc chief executive officer Stephene Chikozho emphasised that the expo would position Zimbabwe as a key player in Africa’s digital revolution.

“We expect this expo to highlight Zimbabwe’s innovation potential and create new opportunities for collaboration, investment and tech-driven development. It’s a powerful platform to position Zimbabwe as a key player in Africa’s digital revolution,” he said.

“We are honoured to have Prof. Kanhukamwe as one of our keynote speakers. His leadership within Zimbabwe and the broader Sadc academic community brings vital insights into how education, policy and innovation must converge to unlock Africa’s digital potential.”

Kanhukamwe, who also chairs the Southern African Regional Universities Association and is the immediate past chairperson of the Zimbabwe Vice-Chancellors’ Association, will lead discussions on the future of digital transformation, AI and innovation across the continent.