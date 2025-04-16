Source: Zimra in tax compliance drive -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has launched taxpayer self-service kiosks nationwide aimed at revolutionising the tax compliance landscape in the country.

Zimra said the kiosks were designed to make tax compliance easy, quick and more accessible for all taxpayers.

The self-service kiosks offer a range of services, including tax clearance validation, expedited tax return submissions, initial registration and educational resources to facilitate a smooth tax compliance experience.

The initiative began with the first kiosk launched in 2022 at the Kurima House office, marking the start of a nationwide effort to improve tax compliance.

Since then, kiosks have been established in major cities such as Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Gwanda and Victoria Falls.

Further expansion is underway in cities like Kadoma, Kwekwe and Chiredzi, where provisional kiosks are already in place with plans to develop fully operational kiosks in Bindura, Chinhoyi and Kariba.

The kiosks are particularly beneficial to businesses and individuals who lack reliable internet access.

“In the spirit of leaving no one behind, these facilities provide opportunities for taxpayers to meet their obligations with ease,” the tax collector said in a statement.

“The kiosks serve as a one-stop platform for various taxes, including income tax, PAYE [pay as you earn, CGT [capital gains tax] and VAT [value added tax],” Misheck Govha, Zimra’s commissioner for domestic taxes, said.

According to Zimra, approximately 97 000 clients utilised the kiosks in 2024, with a further 36 353 recorded in the first quarter of 2025, contributing a 13% year-on-year increase in tax returns submission.

The kiosk initiative is expected to enhance the overall ease of doing business in Zimbabwe, increase taxpayer satisfaction and promote timely filing while reducing compliance costs.

“The installation of these kiosks marks a crucial step towards simplifying tax compliance and making it accessible to all citizens. Our goal is to create a platform that enables every eligible taxpayer to fulfil their obligations effortlessly,” Govha said.

As part of its nationwide expansion plan, Zimra aims to roll out self-service kiosks to all its stations, ensuring seamless tax compliance across the country.