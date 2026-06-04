Source: WALPE challenges MPs to reject CAB3 which seeks to abolish ZGC –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Jun. 4 (NewsDay Live) – WOMEN empowerment organisation Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has challenged legislators to reject the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) at a time Parliament opened debate on the proposed law yesterday.

In a statement WALPE said legislators should reject the bill citing a clause which seeks to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

“Zimbabwean women, gender equality advocates and civil society organisations have already made their position clear: they reject any proposal that seeks to dismantle the ZGC and weaken its constitutional independence,” reads the statement.

WALPE added that this will ensure that the country has a commitment to gender equality, women’s rights and constitutional accountability.

“The ZGC was established to champion gender equality and ensure that the rights and concerns of women and girls remain visible and protected. If the Commission is abolished, Zimbabwe risks weakening one of the few constitutional mechanisms dedicated to advancing gender justice and holding institutions accountable on gender issues.

“Listen to the voices of women across Zimbabwe including women in rural and urban communities, young women, women with disabilities, women leaders and gender equality advocates who continue to call for stronger mechanisms to advance and protect women’s rights.”

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission is an independent body established under Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Its primary mandate is to promote gender equality, protect citizens from gender-based discrimination, and investigate systemic violations of gender-related rights across both public and private sectors.

If passed CAB3 poses a structural threat to independent oversight on ZGC and other bodies.