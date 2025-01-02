Wet Spell to continue until mid-January

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Wet Spell to continue until mid-January 
The Meteorological Services Department

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The current wet spell is expected to persist across the country until mid-January, according to the Meteorological Services Department.

Recent thunderstorms have brought significant rainfall, with notable amounts being recorded in various locations: Rusape received 53 mm and Hwange (46 mm).

Goetz Observatory in Bulawayo received 30 mm, Kadoma (27 mm), and Matopos (22 mm).

Looking ahead, Friday morning is forecast to be partly cloudy and mild across much of the country, with potential morning rain in the midlands and northern regions.

In the afternoon, widespread thunderstorms are expected nationwide, with heavier rainfall anticipated in areas north of Mashonaland West province.

 

