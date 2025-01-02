ZICORBA projects a US$100 million rabbit economy

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) says the local cuniculture industry is on the verge of unprecedented success with potential for the sector to grow to a US$100 million economy in the long-term.

Over the past five years, the association has led the transformation of the local cuniculture industry from a backyard activity into a vibrant business enterprise with an estimated 15 000 farmers, growing the sector’s economy to US$2,5 million presently.

In addition, on the back of the continued surge in rabbit meat demand whose local consumption has soured to 10 tonnes per month, the aasociation this year intends to introduce contract-growing schemes and accessible loan facilities for farmers.

The association’s president Mr Regis Nyamakanga said one of the reasons for the rise in rabbit meat demand was because its rated as the healthiest white meat.

“With an estimated 15 000 rabbit farmers and the potential to grow the industry from its current US$2,5 million valuation to a US$25 million enterprise in the short to medium term and to US$100 million in the long term, we are on the brink of unprecedented success.

“However, achieving this goal requires our collective hard work, focus, dedication, innovation, and collaboration,” he said.

To address the growing appetite for rabbit meat, Mr Nyamakanga said, the association and its partners this year would be implementing innovative measures such as contract growing schemes — accessible loan facilities for farmers, and rabbit production programmes in schools and colleges.

“The introduction of artificial insemination programmes will further enhance our productivity, ensuring that supply can meet this burgeoning demand.

“ZICORBA is also exploring collaborations with insurance providers to safeguard rabbit farmers from potential risks and with experts to develop local vaccines to mitigate disease challenges.”

Mr Nyamakanga said the rabbit industry is poised to play a significant role in the growth of Zimbabwe’s small livestock sector.

“With a target to uplift the livelihoods of 1,8 million households over the next five years, we are on path to improving lives, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth,” he said.

“This is particularly important for our youth and women in rural, urban, and peri-urban areas where opportunities in rabbit farming are unlocking pathways to prosperity.”