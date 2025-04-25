Woman in court for aiding sexual abuse of minor

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Kuwadzana woman appeared in court today facing rape charges after allegedly facilitating the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

Lucious Sikadza appeared before Harare Regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa alongside her co-accused, Shadreck Gaura.

According to prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, on January 6, 2025, the complainant left her rural home, where she had been staying with her grandparents, and travelled to Harare.

After spending a night in the central business district, the complainant met Sikadza on January 7, 2025.

The court heard that the complainant explained to Sikadza that she had run away from her rural home and was seeking accommodation.

Sikadza reportedly offered to take the girl in, and they began living together at her residence.

On March 16, 2025, Sikadza allegedly told the complainant that they would be staying at another location for the night.

The two went to Kuwadzana 5, where they met Gaura.

The State alleges that Sikadza conspired with Gaura, who then took the complainant to his residence and sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light after the complainant’s parents managed to locate her.

They reported the case to the police, and the girl was referred to the hospital for a medical examination.

During this process, she disclosed the sexual abuse.

Sikadza, who is alleged to have orchestrated the events leading to the assault, initially fled the scene but was later apprehended in Kuwadzana.

This led to the arrest of both Sikadza and Gaura.

The court remanded the duo in custody until May 12 and advised them to file for bail at the High Court.