The court proved the 35-year-old woman twice had sex with neighbour

BULAWAYO – A 35-year-old Victoria Falls woman has been handed a 15-year jail sentence after she was convicted of forcing her neighbour into performing sex with her without his consent.

For her misdeeds, the woman, whose name was withheld, was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

“The assaults took place between January 2023 to June of the same year and the matter came to light when the complainant finally confided in his elder brother,” wrote the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement.

“The State proved that sometime in January 2023, the accused person coerced her 28-year-old neighbour into having sexual relations with her without his consent at her field.

“The accused also engaged in sexual activities with the complainant sometime during the period extending from February 1, 2023 to June 9 the same year without his consent.

“The matter came to light when the complainant confided in his brother on June 10 last year leading to the accused’s arrest.”

According to Section 66 of the Zimbabwean constitution, aggravated indecent assault is a non-consensual assault of a sexual nature committed by either male or female perpetrators, against male or female victims/survivors.

In relation to female perpetrators; the crime occurs when a female has sexual intercourse with or commits upon a male person any other act involving the penetration of any part of the male person’s body or of her own body; or commits upon a female person any act involving the penetration of any part of the other female person’s body or of her own body.